OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Short Interest Update

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OmniAb Stock Down 4.5%

OABI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 405,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.15.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 275.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OABI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OmniAb by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 854.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

