Stock Buyback Program Announced by Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of VERX stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $20.69. 5,846,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,282. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
