Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM) Short Interest Update

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OAKM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,773. The company has a market capitalization of $795.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.20. Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAKM. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 566.0% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 138,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 280.3% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (OAKM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction fund holding fewer than 40 US large-cap value stocks. The investment process utilizes bottom-up research, seeking competitive long-term performance return.

