GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,100 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Free Report) by 1,675.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.61% of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 387,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,160. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.