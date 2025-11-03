Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 13.8% – Should You Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) rose 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 620,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 143,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$62.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.09.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.