Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 774,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$181.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

