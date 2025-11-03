Short Interest in Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Drops By 28.5%

Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 104,290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Ageagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 8.4%

UAVS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,700. Ageagle Aerial Systems has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

