VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Short Interest Update

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,486,000. Sykon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 247,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,475 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $21.85. 46,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.43. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.