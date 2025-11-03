Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 423,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 588,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,106,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Similarweb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,585,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Similarweb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,326,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,892,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Similarweb by 78.5% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,441,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 634,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE SMWB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. 329,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

