BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 288,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BGSF Stock Up 1.0%

BGSF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.21. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 7,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded BGSF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BGSF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGSF

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.