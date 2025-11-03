Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Drops By 27.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Mastech Digital

In other news, major shareholder Steven A. Shaw acquired 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,207.12. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,336,105 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,174.80. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,837 shares of company stock worth $100,551 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 86,290 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.6%

About Mastech Digital

Shares of MHH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 4,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,211. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.