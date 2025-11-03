Reviewing Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -90.19% -77.47% Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,369.56% -97.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aerovate Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 124,900.00%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.52 million ($1.70) -5.76 Syros Pharmaceuticals $386,000.00 0.06 -$164.57 million ($3.03) 0.00

Aerovate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

