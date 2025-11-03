Critical Survey: Aimei Health Technology (AFJK) & Its Rivals

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aimei Health Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aimei Health Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aimei Health Technology Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 79.61%. Given Aimei Health Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aimei Health Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A $2.55 million 48.30 Aimei Health Technology Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 93.63

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aimei Health Technology. Aimei Health Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -95.88% 3.06% Aimei Health Technology Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology competitors beat Aimei Health Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

