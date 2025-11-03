Short Interest in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Decreases By 27.3%

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SBB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 29,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

