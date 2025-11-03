Short Interest in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Decreases By 27.3%

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SBB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 29,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.64.
About ProShares Short SmallCap600
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short SmallCap600
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.