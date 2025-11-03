Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 738,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 252,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

