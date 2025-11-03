SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SMLV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $194.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $109.28 and a one year high of $142.43.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.32% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

