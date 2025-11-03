SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Short Interest Up 36.0% in October

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 955,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 702,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,642,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,642,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Code Waechter LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $42.28. 2,541,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,166. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $47.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.