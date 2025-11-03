Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE):

11/3/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2025 – CubeSmart was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – CubeSmart had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – CubeSmart had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/21/2025 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

9/13/2025 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

