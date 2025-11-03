MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 172.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,184 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 50.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 93,987 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 300.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 91,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.00.

MarketWise Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of MarketWise stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.59. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $271.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.52. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.65 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.69%.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

