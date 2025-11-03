Short Interest in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Drops By 38.3%

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $37.00 price target on Chain Bridge Bancorp and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chain Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

