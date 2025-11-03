BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,814. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

