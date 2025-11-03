Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.9 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

