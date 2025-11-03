Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 465,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 332,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhairav Patel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,582. This represents a 15.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anne Olson acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,229.60. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth $13,147,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth $7,662,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth $6,388,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,193. The company has a market capitalization of $989.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.73. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.11%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

