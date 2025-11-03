Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.600-12.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6%

SPG traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,368. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.31.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 335 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

