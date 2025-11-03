Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Grows By 52.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,200 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 74.3% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 71.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.32. 26,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

