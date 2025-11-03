Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.500 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 604,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 198.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

