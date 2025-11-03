Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Increases By 51.8%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 105,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 149,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,637. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

