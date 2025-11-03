Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Expands By 39.8%

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Trading Up 0.4%

SRS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,202. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $65.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) by 2,055.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.91% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

