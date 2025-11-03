GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DRUP stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011. GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.
Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period.
GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Company Profile
The GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (DRUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a free-float market-cap weighted index of US large-cap companies that are deemed to be at the forefront of disruption and technological advancement. DRUP was launched on Oct 7, 2019 and is issued by GraniteShares.
