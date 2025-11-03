Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Increases By 39.3%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTEK stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $41.39. 4,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 261,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 137,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

