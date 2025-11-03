Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $267,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,583.16. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.84. 2,133,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.91%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

