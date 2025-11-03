Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/17/2025 – Summit Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Summit Redstone.

9/16/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

9/8/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 26,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $499,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,983.20. This represents a 53.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yu Xia purchased 533,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,982.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,057,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,750,934.78. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,263,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,969,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

