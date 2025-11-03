UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Zacks reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 795,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $25,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,074.30. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,125.76. The trade was a 64.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,743 shares of company stock valued at $155,097 and sold 175,249 shares valued at $2,775,528. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.