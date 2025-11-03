Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.140-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.5 million.

Ichor Stock Up 1.1%

ICHR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 872,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,392. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,540. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ichor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 162.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ichor by 380.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.