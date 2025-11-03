Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells $87,660.48 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) President Juan Jaen sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $87,660.48. Following the sale, the president owned 1,087,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,089,059.20. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.33. 6,103,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,133. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Gilead Sciences Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now owns 31,424,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,584 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,216,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 178,240 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

