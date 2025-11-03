Robert Keil Sells 1,500 Shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) insider Robert Keil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $29,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,217.44. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,382. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $261.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FINW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinWise Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 3,887.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

See Also

