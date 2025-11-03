Aristotle Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,592,872.82. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

