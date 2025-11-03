Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 112 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39.

On Thursday, August 28th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.80, for a total transaction of $21,195.60.

GOOG stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.12. 19,652,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,493,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

