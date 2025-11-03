Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. Insperity updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.840-1.470 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.790–0.160 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. 2,008,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,491.98. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Latha Ramchand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,120 shares in the company, valued at $765,676.80. The trade was a 7.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,247 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Insperity by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSP

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.