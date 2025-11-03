Insider Selling: Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) CEO Sells 109,698 Shares of Stock

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) CEO David Sealock sold 109,698 shares of Sky Quarry stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,189.65. This represents a 16.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Sealock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, David Sealock sold 81,835 shares of Sky Quarry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $37,644.10.

Sky Quarry Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. Sky Quarry Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sky Quarry ( NASDAQ:SKYQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sky Quarry had a negative net margin of 71.27% and a negative return on equity of 147.63%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sky Quarry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Quarry stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,249,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 10.51% of Sky Quarry as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sky Quarry

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

