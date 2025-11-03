Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Director Sells $20,028.20 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director Toni Steele sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $20,028.20. Following the sale, the director owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,313.10. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. 813,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,063. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.04%.The firm had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FCPT. UBS Group increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

