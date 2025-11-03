Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 31.6% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 31.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 5,794,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,752% from the average daily volume of 203,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.15.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
