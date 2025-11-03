Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 297,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 91,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.65.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

