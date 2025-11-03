Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Short Interest Down 31.1% in October

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 792,600 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.13. 1,984,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,862. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,508 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,720,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,557 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

