Short Interest in JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (OTC:JGLCF) Decreases By 31.8%

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (OTC:JGLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,195,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 4,685,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

JS Global Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of JGLCF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. JS Global Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Profile

Further Reading

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, distribution, and sale of small household appliances in Mainland China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through SharkNinja and Joyoung segments. It offers cleaning appliances, such as upright vacuums, robotic vacuums, cordless and corded stick vacuums, and other floor care products; and food preparation appliances, including multifunctional blenders, soymilk makers, food processors, ice cream makers, and other small household appliances that facilitate the food preparation process.

