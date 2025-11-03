Short Interest in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Drops By 28.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 171,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 238,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.31. 217,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,001. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.