Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.44%.
Saker Aviation Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SKAS remained flat at $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.28. Saker Aviation Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.
About Saker Aviation Services
