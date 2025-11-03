Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

OTCMKTS:SKAS remained flat at $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.28. Saker Aviation Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

