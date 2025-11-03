Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. Magnachip Semiconductor updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 956,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Insider Transactions at Magnachip Semiconductor

In related news, insider Camillo Martino acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 259,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,920.68. This trade represents a 13.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shin Young Park purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 251,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,625.82. This represents a 4.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

