Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%.

NYSE VTLE traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,491. The firm has a market cap of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vital Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho cut their target price on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.33.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

