Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%.
Vital Energy Price Performance
NYSE VTLE traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,491. The firm has a market cap of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Vital Energy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vital Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
