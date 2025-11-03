Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 73,192 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $93,685.76. Following the sale, the director owned 4,003,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,771.84. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,876.01.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $133,538.70.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Luke Evnin sold 44,327 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $72,696.28.

On Monday, October 27th, Luke Evnin sold 46,664 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $80,262.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOWL remained flat at $1.31 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,803. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $59.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HOWL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.